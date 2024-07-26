Wicklow shooting: Gardaí investigating incident after man suffers non-life threatening injuries

A man in his 20s has received non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 20s has received non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Co Wicklow earlier this week

Gardaí are investigating a shooting which occurred at around 10pm at Ballinahinch, Roundwood on Tuesday. Two men travelling in a car were blocked in by another vehicle, and a firearm was discharged, say gardaí.

One of the men travelling in the car, aged in his 20s, received a number of wounds and later presented at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said investigations into “all the circumstances of this incident” are ongoing at Bray Garda station and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any people travelling in the Roundwood area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm are asked to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area at these times are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

They are also appealing to any people who observed the movements of a silver Mercedes Benz that travelled from Roundwood on to Newtownmountkennedy and then northbound on the N11 into the Dublin 4 area between 10pm and 11pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.