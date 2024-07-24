Gardaí investigate robbery of French students and stabbing of teacher in Cork city centre

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incidents. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí in Cork have begun an investigation after a group of French students were robbed and one of their teachers was stabbed as they returned to their accommodation after a night out.

The group of 22 students, who were all aged between 12 and 14, were with four teachers and supervisors when the incident happened shortly after 10pm on Tuesday night in the city centre.

The group had gone for a meal in McDonald’s in Daunt Square and were walking along St Patrick’s Street to return to their hostel accommodation when they were confronted by a couple.

A woman confronted one of the girls in the group and pushed her and grabbed her mobile phone and ran off in the direction of Merchant’s Quay followed by her male companion.

A male teacher in the group raced after them and caught up with the woman and was attempting to retrieve the mobile phone from the woman when he was attacked from behind.

The woman’s accomplice struck the teacher repeatedly in the shoulder area with what is believed to be a screwdriver and the teacher suffered several puncture wounds to his back.

The wounds were not life-threatening, but it’s understood that the man received medical treatment for his injuries at the Mercy University Hospital before being discharged.

The group reported the incident to gardaí at Anglesea Street Garda station, who began an investigation with officers searching Merchant’s Quay and surrounding areas.

Detectives began harvesting CCTV footage from St Patrick’s Street and Merchant’s Quay as well as at the Parnell Place Bus Station and surrounding streets in the hope of identifying the culprits.

Gardaí believe the suspects are in their mid to late 20s and both were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident which is said to have left the French students and their teachers badly shaken.

“They have been here for over a week and are due to return to France tomorrow, so it’s soured their experience of Cork because they had enjoyed their stay up until this,” said a garda source.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the St Patrick’s Street and Merchant’s Quay areas between 10pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday night and may have witnessed the incident.

They have particularly appealed to any motorists who were on Merchant’s Quay and may have dash cam footage to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda station on 021-4522000.