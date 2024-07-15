Gardaí arrest teenager following armed standoff in Co Cork

The teenager was arrested by members of the Armed Support Unit on suspicion of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Armed gardaí have arrested a teenager for questioning following a domestic dispute in Co Cork in which he allegedly threatened a family member with an air pistol.

The incident happened at about 7pm at a house in Carrigaline when the teenager produced a BB gun, which shoots small metal balls similar in size to birdshot for use in a shotgun.

The teenager refused to drop the gun during a stand-off after armed gardaí cordoned off the house and surrounding properties in the estate as officers tried to persuade him to surrender the weapon.

He eventually threw the gun out of a window and was arrested by members of the Armed Support Unit on suspicion of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

The teenager was taken to Togher Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

However, he was examined by a doctor who directed that his questioning be suspended until Tuesday morning. The teenager remains in custody in Togher Garda station.