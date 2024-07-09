Gardaí seize more than €1m in cash and crypto currency in Galway raids

More than €75,000 in cash was seized during Garda raids in Co Galway. Photograph: Garda Press Office

More than €1 million, half of which was in crypto currency, has been seized or frozen as part of a Garda operation targeting organised crime in Galway.

Gardaí in the Galway Division carried out searches on Monday at a number of premises in Tuam and in Moycullen.

During the searches €75,000 in cash, three vehicles, a Tiguan jeep, Audi A5 car and a Ford Transit van, were seized, as well as a large amount of “high value goods” gardaí said, including 12 designer watches and multiple electronic devices.

Gardaí attached to Galway Divisional Crime, Galway Drugs Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit, were involved in the search.

In addition, two bank accounts, both within and outside the jurisdiction, with cash and cryptocurrency valued in excess of €990,000 were frozen under money laundering legislation. One of these accounts held €530,000 worth of crypto currency and the second held €465,000 cash.

No arrests have been made at this time. The operation was focused on “disrupting and dismantling organised criminal groups within the Galway Division” and remains ongoing gardaí said.