Gardaí detain five people living illegally in State as part of new operation

Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have detained five people as part of a new operation targeting people living illegally in the State.

The initiative, called Operation Fern, was established in response to an expected large increase in deportation orders against failed asylum seekers from Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

Faster and more frequent deportations are part of a package of measures being rolled out by the Government in response to record levels of asylum seekers arriving in Ireland in recent years which have put significant strain on international protection residential services.

Operation Fern is designed to provide a co-ordinated, nationwide response to people living illegally in the State who are subject to deportation.

On Thursday morning, gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), along with local units in Dublin Metropolitan Region West arrested five people in Dublin who are currently subject to deportation orders.

All five remain in Garda custody and are awaiting deportation from the State.

“Today’s operation, under Operation Fern, is part of GNIB’s focus to arrest persons subject to Deportation Orders and who are illegal in the State,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Aidan Minnock.

He said before the Garda becoming involved, there had been “significant engagement with each of the detained people “which includes the offer of a supported voluntary return package to their country of origin.”

He said those subject to deportation orders have declined to voluntarily return to their home country “and are now illegal in the State.”

Ms McEntee and her department have recently been criticised by Opposition politicians for failing to actively deport failed asylum seekers.

In response, the Government has said many failed asylum seekers remove themselves from the State without informing the authorities.

The Government has also recently began a process to charter dedicated flights to deport people living illegally in the State.

In addition, Ms McEntee has expanded the list of “safe countries”. Nationals of these countries are subject to a fast-track asylum process.

Last week, the Dáil also approved Ireland’s membership of the EU Migration and Asylum Pact, which will lead to a standardised immigration control system across the 27 EU member states.

The pact mandates tougher border security checks, new accommodation centres and a substantial increase in the number of staff processing applications. Under the agreement, some asylum seekers will be accommodated in holding centres close to airports and ports, which the Government here has insisted will not be detention centres.