Twenty-three arrested in north Dublin as part of Operation Thor

Gardaí across the DMR North Division have made 23 arrests following a comprehensive policing operation conducted as part of Operation Thor in north Dublin. Of the 23 people arrested, 20 are male and three are female.

The 23 arrested have been charged with a total of 100 offences including offences for burglary, theft, unauthorised taking of a vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Seventeen arrested individuals are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice and Swords District Court on Tuesday.

The remainder are due to appear before Dublin District Courts on Wednesday and Thursday.