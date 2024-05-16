Gardaí investigating alleged racist abuse of Limerick election candidate and canvassing team

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating what has been described as a “beyond vile” verbal attack on a Fianna Fáil local election candidate in Limerick and her canvassing team.

Suzzie O’Deniyi is standing for the party in the Limerick City North area and has said she hopes to be the first woman of colour to be elected to Limerick Council.

While canvassing in the Caherdavin area of the city on Wednesday evening, Ms O’Deniyi and her team were accosted by a man who verbally abused her and her canvassers.

The unidentified man shot video of the encounter during which he shouted aggressively at Ms O’Deniyi and her colleagues, hurling racially-charged insults and expletives.

One of the canvassers is heard on the footage telling him that he should not be shooting video or them but he continues to do so. The segment lasted for a minute.

The video of the encounter was later posted to social media and was widely shared on Thursday morning.

The racial and sexist nature of the verbal attack has been widely condemned by politicians in Limerick and nationally, with some describing it as the worst verbal harassment they have seen of any politician to date.

Ms O’Deniyi said on Thursday the matter was being investigated by the Garda and because of that she was unable to comment.

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins said it was nothing less than a “racist attack” on a candidate.

“What occurred was beyond vile. It was a despicable thing to happen while out canvassing,” said Mr Collins, a Minister for State in the Department of Education.

“Suzzie O’Deniyi has had the courage of her convictions to put her name on the ballot to hopefully represent all of the people of Limerick’s northside,” he said. “She has my full support and also the full support of the party.”

Fianna Fáil mayoral candidate Dee Ryan posted a condemnation on her X account. “Unacceptable verbal abuse & intimidation of my colleague Suzzie O’Deniyi and volunteer team who were bringing democratic choice to peoples doors in Limerick City North on a canvass last night.

“Zero tolerance for this kind of election interference.”

The attack has also been condemned by representatives of other parties in Limerick.

Ms O’Deniyi, a healthcare professional, grew up in Limerick and was educated locally in Scoil Mháire Dé primary school and Scoil Carmel secondary school. In recent years, she has been an advocate for mental health and social justice.