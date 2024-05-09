Man dies in Co Monaghan two-vehicle crash

A man has died in a road incident in Co Monaghan. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has died following a road crash in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí said the incident involving a car and a van occurred at Moneygorbet, Castleblaney, at around 6.15am on Thursday.

The man who was driving the car, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, An Garda Síochána said.

“His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a postmortem will take place,” the Garda statement said.

A passenger who was travelling in the car and the driver of the van were taken to the same hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“The road remains closed at this time and a technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators is due to take place. Local diversions are in place,” the statement added.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash camera footage is asked to contact Castleblaney Garda station on (042) 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The death is the 72nd on the State’s roads so far this year, 16 more than in the same period last year.