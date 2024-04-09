Three arrested after cannabis worth €700,000 seized in Co Roscommon

Three men have been arrested after about €700,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí found a large cannabis cultivation operation during a search of a property in Loughglynn at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The cannabis plants and cannabis herbs will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

Three men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Garda stations in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí attached to the Mayo Roscommon Longford Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the search as part of an ongoing investigation targeting suspected cannabis grow houses. – PA