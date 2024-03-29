Four people arrested over asylum arson attack released without charge

Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill had been named by the Department of Integration as an accommodation centre

Four people have been released without charge in relation to an arson attack on a premises in Rosscahill, Co Galway last December.

The Ross Lake House hotel had been earmarked for housing 70 asylum seekers and was substantially damaged by fire on December 16th.

Two men and two women, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

They have since been released and files will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are confident the fire was started following protests in the run up to the arson attack. These protests attracted far-right activists from other parts of the country, but it’s understood that the suspects who were arrested and released without charge are from the local area.

Investigations are ongoing.