Revenue officers seize 5.8m cigarettes at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized about 5.8 million cigarettes with an estimated value of more than €4.8 million at Dublin Port.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond Blue’, ‘Lambert & Butler Original Blue’ and ‘Lambert & Butler Original Silver’, were discovered in a trailer which had arrived from Zeebrugge, Belgium, and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €3,823,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure on Tuesday is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.