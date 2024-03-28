Revenue officers seize 5.8m cigarettes at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized about 5.8 million cigarettes with an estimated value of more than €4.8 million at Dublin Port.
The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond Blue’, ‘Lambert & Butler Original Blue’ and ‘Lambert & Butler Original Silver’, were discovered in a trailer which had arrived from Zeebrugge, Belgium, and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €3,823,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
The seizure on Tuesday is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.
READ MORE
Caladh, Greystones, review: In this smart new restaurant, a torch is a prerequisite for reading the menu
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.
- Listen to our Inside Politics Podcast for the latest analysis and chat
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date