Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth €300,000 found in suitcase at Dublin Airport

A passenger who arrived in to Ireland on a flight from Canada has been arrested with €300,000 worth of cannabis vacuum-packed in her suitcase.
On Tuesday, Revenue officers said the woman, aged in her 30s, was caught as a result of “risk profiling” of passengers and with the assistance of its sniffer dog Maggie.
“Revenue officers seized 15kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €300,000 at Dublin Airport,” it said in a statement.
The woman, who had disembarked a flight from Toronto, was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. Investigations are ongoing.
