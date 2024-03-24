Crime & Law

Man charged in relation to fatal Cobh assault

Man (30s) was arrested as part of investigation into death of Ian Baitson

The charged man is due in court on Monday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a fatal assault on another man in Cobh, Co Cork earlier this week.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and is expected to appear before Midleton District Court at 10.30am on Monday.

The charge comes following the death of Ian Baitson in Cobh on Friday, March 15th.

