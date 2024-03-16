Man arrested over seizure of cannabis, methamphetamine and cocaine

Gardaí from the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Drugs Unit conducted an intelligence-led operation on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 50s is in custody at a Garda station in the Dublin region in connection with the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of more than €70,000.

The arrest occurred as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs and related crime in the west Dublin area.

Gardaí from the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Drugs Unit conducted an intelligence-led operation on Friday. During the operation, a residential property in Ballyfermot was searched. Quantities of cannabis resin, methamphetamine, and cocaine were seized, along with a sum of cash.

The man is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. An investigation is ongoing.

The seizure was made under Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.