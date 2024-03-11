Former police officer badly injured in bomb attack says he would not join PSNI again if given the chance

Peadar Heffron outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont after speaking during an event commemorating European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism. The former police officer was severely injured when dissident republicans bombed his car in 2010. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A former police officer severely injured in a dissident republican bomb attack has said he would not join the PSNI again if given the chance.

Peadar Heffron expressed concern that policing is “broken” in Northern Ireland and said communities on all sides needed to do more to make it work.

He suggested politicians also had to “pull their finger out” on the issue, as he reflected on the continued reluctance of some young nationalists to join the PSNI amid the security threat posed by dissidents.

Mr Heffron lost a leg when a dissident bomb detonated under his car near Randalstown in 2010 as he travelled to work. He now uses a wheelchair.

READ MORE

As captain of the PSNI GAA team, the high-profile Catholic officer had been targeted by the violent extremists as part of their efforts to intimidate other nationalists into refusing to join up.

Mr Heffron, who is medically retired from the PSNI, was at Stormont on Monday to address an event commemorating the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.

He relayed his story to an audience inside the Senate Chamber of Parliament Buildings.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr Heffron, who now plays wheelchair hurling and basketball, insisted he held no bitterness in relation to what happened to him.

[ PSNI’s Gaelic football team - a long road to winning community trust ]

“Me being bitter or being angry or all those sorts of thoughts and emotions – I’m not built that way,” he said.

“That wouldn’t do me any good. And it wouldn’t do my family or my wife or any of my friends any good – me getting depressed or being bitter or whatever way you want to describe that.

“The people that did this, they have to live with it.

“I obviously have to live with the consequences, but I just get on with it. I can’t change it.”

He has previously spoken about how he felt he had to leave his local GAA team in Randalstown when he joined the police due to the hostile reaction from some club members.

The former officer said he would like to build bridges with his former club some day, but made clear he did not have any “ill feelings” towards the GAA, insisting the association was in his blood.

Mr Heffron also said he did not think it was the GAA’s responsibility to help recruit people into the police.

However, he said there was a need for communities to improve outreach with the police so more people would be encouraged to join.

[ Why are there still so few Catholics in the PSNI? ]

“I would say that some communities on all sides maybe need to look at themselves a bit to try to make policing work here – it’s a bit broken at the minute I think,” Mr Heffron said.

Asked about the ongoing reluctance of some within the nationalist community to become PSNI officers, he said: “I think if I was my 26-year-old self now, knowing what I know now, would I join the police? I wouldn’t. My answer is no, I wouldn’t.” – PA