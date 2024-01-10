Blanchardstown shooting: Fourth arrest over two killings in restaurant

Garda pictured at scene outside Brownes Steakhouse in Blanchardstown where Tristan Sherry was killed on Christmas eve. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí have made a fourth arrest in connection with an investigation into two killings following a shooting on Christmas Eve in Blanchardstown.

Tristan Sherry, the suspected gunman, was killed in the attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on December 24th.

Three men have been charged in relation to the subsequent attack on Mr Sherry.

Last week, David Amah (18), with an address in Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, was charged with the murder of Mr Sherry.

Wayne Deegan (25), with an address in Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Sherry, producing a knife in a way likely to intimidate or injure, and committing violent disorder.

At the end of December, Michael Andrecut (22), of Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin charged with Mr Sherry’s murder.

Jason Hennessy Snr, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the initial gun attack, died last Thursday.

A second murder investigation has been started following his death.

On Wednesday morning, gardaí arrested a man under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The man, who is the fourth person arrested in the investigation into the two deaths, is being questioned at a Garda station in west Dublin.

Gardaí said inquiries are continuing.