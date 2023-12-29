Accused in Belfast extradition court on charge of importing over €20m of cannabis into Europe

The PSNI arrested the suspect at Belfast Harbour on Thursday evening. Photograph: Getty Images

A 39-year-old man charged with importing more than €20 million (£17.4 million) of cannabis into Europe a decade ago has appeared before an extradition court in Belfast.

Hassan Ibrahim Gomaa, who lives in Dublin and is wanted on drugs charges in Spain, was arrested on Thursday evening at Belfast Harbour by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) International Policing Unit.

The Egyptian national is accused of being part of an international drugs trafficking network involved in the large-scale importation of cannabis from Morocco into Europe in 2013.

His lawyer told Belfast Extradition Court on Friday that he would fight extradition.

Ben Thompson, counsel for the Spanish authorities, said the warrant for Mr Gomaa’s arrest included “particularly serious” alleged offences including an operation to “transport a large stash of hashish to the European market, for which a pirate ship was launched”.

He was remanded in custody to Maghaberry prison.

The National Crime Agency and Belfast Harbour Police worked together on the investigation with the PSNI.

“The Police Service will continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those sought for arrest and extradition. Our message is clear: there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction,” said a PSNI spokeswoman.

The case is adjourned until January 12th.