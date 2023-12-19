Dublin riots: Gardaí ‘surprised’ at speed disinformation spread online before disorder, says Harris

Gardaí were “surprised” at the speed “disinformation” spread online before the Dublin riots last month, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said on Monday.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Crimecall Mr Harris said public disorder – which included vehicles being set alight, looting and violence for several hours – would not be repeated.

He said 50 people were “before the courts” over violent incidents associated with anti-immigration protests, in Dublin and “elsewhere in the country”.

“We’re very aware of the tensions here in Dublin right since 20th September and the reopening of the Dáil. Right from 20th September we’ve had public order personnel on duty in Dublin on every day. We did recognise the tension that there was in Dublin.”

Referring to the November 23rd riots, which followed a knife attack on children and their carer in Parnell Square, he said that incident “became a catalyst for elements, one to try and surge into the actual crime scene and then a riot.

“It started obviously with an awful knife attack and that was our concentration. Then social media really raising the tension. A lot of the false accounts of the incident that were put out on social media.

“What surprised us was the speed of the disinformation that was circulated and then how that mobilised individuals to come into the centre of Dublin and create difficulties firstly at the scene and then in terms of riot,” said Mr Harris.

“The learning point in particular is the speed at which that happened ... There is a learning point beyond that in terms of our equipment, processes and public order tactics.

“So we had a very major public order situation that night. That was dealt with very well. My members responded in a very professional and courageous manner to awful circumstances.

“But there has been no repetition and there will be no repetition. We have personnel on the ground and we have already increased the equipment that is available to members to deal with serious public disorder,” he said.

Asked whether some gardaí were afraid to use proportionate force on the night due to concerns they could face disciplinary action, he said: “We have already conducted a survey of members who were on duty that night and only a very small proportion have related an uncertainty around the use of force”.

He said 95 per cent “were clear around the instructions and how they should use force in those circumstances” but he would ensure it was properly addressed in training.”

On the day, Mr Harris continued, the assistant commissioner for Dublin metropolitan region was on the ground from early afternoon and into the night, and in constant touch with him.

A review of the tactics deployed was under way, and more protective equipment, including enhanced incapacitant spray and water cannon, would soon be available, he added.