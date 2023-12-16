PSNI investigate after pipe bomb explodes outside Belfast home

The pipe bomb had partially exploded and a number of people were evacuated from their homes in Dunmurray. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A pipe bomb exploded in the garden of a house in Dunmurry, in Belfast, on Friday.

Detectives are investigating the attack in Sunnymede Park, which was reported shortly after 11.30pm.

The pipe bomb had partially exploded and a number of people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while police and ammunition technical officers examined the scene.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the device at nearby playing fields and it was taken for forensic examination.

Residents have since returned to their homes and the road has reopened.

Police said a possible link to a car found burning in The Green area of Dunmurry, minutes after the attack, is being explored.

Anyone with information or who may have captured any footage in the area on Friday is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference 2052 15/12/23.

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. – PA