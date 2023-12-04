Gardaí investigating serious assault in Dublin on Sunday evening

The man is currently being treated at Beaumont where his condition is described as serious. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a young man outside a pub in Dublin on Sunday evening. The man, who was a set upon by a group, suffered a head injury and is currently being treated at Beaumont where his condition is described as serious.

In a statement on Monday An Garda Síochána appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí were alerted following disturbance involving a group of males outside a premises on Ushers Quay, Dublin 8 shortly before 9pm on Sunday,” the statement said.

“A male individual aged in his late 20s sustained a head injury in the course of the incident and was removed from the scene by ambulance.

“He is currently being treated at Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

“The scene was preserved overnight and examined by local scenes of crime officers.

“No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”