Man and two women arrested on suspicion of murder in Co Armagh

Detectives have opened an inquiry into an incident which happened in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday

Two women and a man have been arrested by police investigating a suspected murder in Co Armagh.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesman said two women, aged 35 and 43, and a man (31) had been arrested on suspicion of murder and were in custody assisting with police enquiries.

Edward Street remains closed while officers conduct further inquiries.

“Detectives would ask anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23,” the PSNI said.

It is understood the dead person has yet to be identified.

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson said there was shock across Lurgan and the wider area after the news emerged on Sunday.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the person murdered in Lurgan,” said Mr Tennyson. “I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through at present.

“There is shock across Lurgan, Upper Bann and indeed wider Northern Ireland that once again tragedy has been visited upon our area.”

Mr Tennyson added: “I urge anyone with information on this tragic incident to do so immediately.” - PA