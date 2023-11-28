PSNI launches investigation into Michael Watt, former consultant neurologist who sparked large patient recall

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness and Detective Inspector Gina Quinn speak to the media at PSNI headquarters on Tuesday, November 28th, while launching Operation Bergain into the the clinical practices of Michael Watt, former consultant neurologist in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The police in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation into the clinical practices of Michael Watt, the former consultant neurologist who sparked the North’s largest ever patient recall.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Quinn, from the PSNI’s major investigation team, said Operation Begrain would be a “long, protracted and complex investigation”.

Launching the inquiry at a press conference in Belfast on Tuesday, the PSNI appealed for any former patients of Mr Watt, or their next of kin or representatives, who wish to report concerns about their medical treatment to contact police.

Michael Watt, who was based at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for more than 20 years, was at one time regarded as the “top man” in his field.

READ MORE

In 2018, more than 5,000 of his patients were reassessed due to safety concerns. A review by the NHS, which examined the medical files of 44 deceased patients under Mr Watt’s care, found misdiagnoses and “significant” care failings.

He has since been struck off the medical register.

[ Patient’s family demand answers about work of retired neurologist behind biggest NHS recall in the North ]

[ Failings in treatment by neurologist in North led to ‘deep human impacts’ - review ]

In a letter to former patients or relatives, seen by The Irish Times, the PSNI thanked them for their patience while it “reviewed available material, sought legal advice and considered our position” and asked them to complete a “short questionnaire to assist police to capture patients’ concerns.

“The information provided will come directly to the investigation team and is the first step in our investigative process,” the PSNI said.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness – who will lead the investigation alongside Det Insp Quinn – said Mr Watt worked for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and held private clinics at Hillsborough Private Clinic and the Ulster Independent Clinic.

He said there were a number of ways people could report concerns, and a dedicated online reporting form had been created on the PSNI website.

“Here, there are two separate forms with a number of key questions. One is specifically for, or on behalf of, patients and the other is for representatives of patients who have sadly died,” he said.

“We would encourage you to use the online reporting form where possible as it will guide you through the questions we need answered and is available 24 hours a day. It is the quickest and easiest way to report.

“However, for anyone unable to use the online reporting facility, we have set up a helpline number which will operate between 9.30am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

“If you use the phone line you will be guided through the same online reporting form, assisted by a member of police staff.”

Former consultant neurologist Michael Watt

He said police “recognise wholeheartedly that this will be a harrowing time for many” and the webpage contained details of available support networks.

Det Insp Quinn said that in the weeks following a report, “you will receive a letter by email from the investigation team explaining how you can contact the team in the future and outlining to you what the next steps will be”.

“Once we have a better understanding of how many people wish to engage with police we will be able to update on predicted timeframes,” she said.

“We realise this will be a traumatic time for many people and we will endeavour to give regular updates throughout this investigation.”

Police can be contacted through the PSNI’s Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/ then select “Police Service of Northern Ireland” then select “Op Begrain – Michael Watt”.

The telephone helpline is 0800 051 6071 (lines open 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday) and the email address for general queries is OpBegrain@PSNI.POLICE.UK