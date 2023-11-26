Man suffers ‘significant injuries’ in suspected ‘hit and run’ in Derry

The PSNI is appealing for information after a man suffered 'significant injuries' in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Derry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The PSNI is appealing for information after a man suffered “significant injuries” in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Derry.

The man, aged in his 60s, was said to be in a critical condition in hospital after the incident in the Fergleen Park area of Derry early on Sunday morning.

Police said officers received a report just after 8.30am that a man aged in his 60s had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries.

“We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area,” they said.

“Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. His condition remains critical at this time.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the Fergleen Park area between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and contact the PSNI with any information they may have.