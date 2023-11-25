Crime & Law

PSNI arrest two men over Co Down stabbing incident

Man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in Comber, Co Down

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

epThe two men who were arrested by the PSNI remain in custody, with enquiries ongoing.

Jack Power
Sat Nov 25 2023 - 12:23

Police have arrested two men following an altercation where a man was stabbed several times in Comber, Co Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man who had been stabbed had been taken to hospital, with his injuries not believed to be life threatening. The incident occurred near Bridge Street, in Comber.

In a statement, the PSNI said “it was reported at around 11.50 pm that an ongoing altercation was taking place in the area of Bridge Street”.

One man was reported to have been stabbed, suffering injuries to his hand, leg and back, the statement said.

“Officers attended and arrested two men aged, 22 and 21, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent,” it said. “The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening,”

Jack Power

Jack Power

Jack Power is a reporter with The Irish Times

