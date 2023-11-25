PSNI arrest two men over Co Down stabbing incident

epThe two men who were arrested by the PSNI remain in custody, with enquiries ongoing.

Police have arrested two men following an altercation where a man was stabbed several times in Comber, Co Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man who had been stabbed had been taken to hospital, with his injuries not believed to be life threatening. The incident occurred near Bridge Street, in Comber.

In a statement, the PSNI said “it was reported at around 11.50 pm that an ongoing altercation was taking place in the area of Bridge Street”.

One man was reported to have been stabbed, suffering injuries to his hand, leg and back, the statement said.

“Officers attended and arrested two men aged, 22 and 21, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent,” it said. “The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening,”

