Counterfeit cash investigation: Garda search operation results in seizure of almost €100,000

Gardaí investigating the production of counterfeit money and documents have seized almost €100,000, some of which is believed to be fake.

The search was conducted as part of an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) “into the production and supply of counterfeit currency and false documentation,” the Garda said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, detectives obtained a search warrant for a home in west Dublin under section 48 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

During the search, they discovered €94,845 in cash, made up of genuine and counterfeit currency, as well as Stg£600 and a mobile phone.

Detectives also found documentation which they suspected of being used in the production of false identities.

The documents and currency are currently being examined by the Document and Handwriting Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, the Garda said.