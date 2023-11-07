Man (40s) in critical condition following violent disorder incident in Co Galway

An incident room has been set up at Ballinasloe Garda station. Photograph: Frank Miller

A man has been hospitalised and is in “critical condition” following a violent disorder incident in Co Galway over the weekend.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area of Ballinasloe and involved a number of individuals.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

Four people were arrested as part of the investigation and detained at a Garda station in Co Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Three women - one aged in her late teens and two in their 20s - have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his 20s has been charged and he is expected to appear before Roscommon District Court on Tuesday.

An incident room has been set up at Ballinasloe Garda station and the investigation is continuing. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday November 4th are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.