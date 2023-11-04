One dead and eight people taken to hospital after early hours collision in Co Armagh

The PSNI is seeking witnesses and camera footage following the fatal collision in Markethill early on Saturday

A man has died and several people have been injured following a multi-vehicle collison in Co Armagh in the early hours of Saturday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the incident, which involved four vehicles, happened on the Gosford Road in Markethill at around 1.20am.

A PSNI spokeswoman said eight people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries following the crash.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Gosford Road area of Markethill while the scene is examined and to seek an alternative route for their journey.

READ MORE

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist enquiries, is asked to contact police at Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 104 of 04/11/23,” the spokeswoman added.