Drugs valued at €4.6m seized in Dublin and Athlone

Drugs with an estimated street value of €4.6m have been seized during a number of operations in Dublin and Athlone.

Revenue said that on Friday, its officers seized 210kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €4.2 million at Dublin Port.

The drugs were discovered concealed in large steel containers within three pallets originating from Germany and were destined for an address in Dublin. Revenue said they were discovered as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Waffle.

In a separate operation at Dublin Port on Friday, Revenue officers seized approximately 10kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €200,000. The discovery was made when Revenue officers stopped and searched a vehicle which had arrived from the United Kingdom.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Separately, Revenue officers examining parcels in Athlone on Thursday seized nearly 2kg of ketamine, 313g of MDMA tablets, 118g of MDMA powder and 31g of cocaine with an estimated value of almost €150,000. The drugs were discovered in parcels which had originated in the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Also on Thursday, a parcel containing 9kg of cannabis resin with an estimated value of €54,000 was seized by Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin.

The parcel had originated in Spain and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing into all four seizures.