Man arrested after seizure of more than €150,000 worth of drugs in Cork

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Cork following the seizure of more than €150,000 of combined drugs during searches at two different locations in the city on Bank Holiday Monday.

Gardaí carried out a search of a premises at Gerald Griffin St near Blackpool where they found €128,000 of cannabis herb.

They also found quantities of cannabis resin, ecstasy and magic mushrooms and arrested a man, who is originally from West Cork, and took him to the Bridewell Garda station for questioning.

The man is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released.

Officers carried out a follow-up search on a premises on Gould Street near Greenmount where they found more cannabis valued at approximately €30,000 bringing the total haul to over €150,000.

Gardaí say all the drugs, which local sources believe were destined for the local Cork market, will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland laboratory in Dublin for analysis.