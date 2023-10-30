Two arrested over brawl at bingo event in Cork hotel

Gardaí were called to the Rochestown Park Hotel on Saturday night after a fracas broke out at an event which was billed as Bingo Loco. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions after releasing without charge a man and a woman arrested following a brawl at a bingo event in a Cork city hotel over the weekend.

Gardaí were called to the Rochestown Park Hotel on Saturday night after a fracas broke out at an event which was billed as Bingo Loco. A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were arrested for public order offences.

Two men were taken to Cork University Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries before they were discharged from hospital.

Footage of the brawl posted online showed men and women, with some dressed in Halloween costumes, throwing punches at each other and dragging each other to the ground, while chairs were also thrown.

According to a source, the brawl involved about a dozen people from two rival families in the city and gardaí are still trying to establish a motive for the fighting.

The Rochestown Park Hotel has not responded to a request for comment.