Three PSNI officers injured after police car rammed in Co Armagh

Two of the officers were unable to continue to work their shift following the incident. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Three Police Service of Northern Ireland officers were injured after a police car was rammed in Co Armagh.

The incident happened on Friday evening after PSNI officers were alerted that a man fleeing the Garda had crossed the Border into Northern Ireland.

It is understood that as they stopped the vehicle in the Tullyneill Road area of Newtownhamilton on Friday evening, their patrol car was rammed.

Two of the officers were unable to continue to work their shift following the incident.

READ MORE

A 21-year-old man was arrested, and has been charged with a number of offences including failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday. - PA