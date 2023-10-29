Three arrested in Belfast over armed burglary

A PSNI spokesman said authorities responded to a report that a number of people had entered a house in the Fraser Pass area. Photograph: Paul McErlane/PA

Three men have been arrested following reports of a robbery in which one offender was armed with a hammer.

The incident took place in east Belfast on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesman said authorities responded to a report that a number of people, one of whom wielded a hammer, had entered a house in the Fraser Pass area shortly after 9.20pm.

“The occupants of the property managed to remove the suspects, and a disturbance ensued in the street outside,” the spokesman said.

“Two men in their 30s and a third man aged in his 20s were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to steal and aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.”

The three men were later released with two, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, released on police bail for further inquiries in relation to drugs offences.

Police appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who may have information about it, to contact them quoting reference number 1817. – PA