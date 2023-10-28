Man seriously injured following assault in Limerick City

No arrests have been made and technical examination of the scene has been carried out. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Limerick City in the early hours of Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 3.10am following reports of a disturbance involving a group of people at Hyde Road.

A man aged in his late 30s was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is understood to be stable.

No arrests have been made and technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Hyde Road area at the time. They are appealing to anyone with video or dashcam footage from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.