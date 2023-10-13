Garda Commissioner says ‘grim reaper’ or ‘skulls’ tattoos unsuitable for gardaí

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said An Garda Síochána had 'no issue around tattoos' generally, explaining a problem only arose if they were still visible when gardaí were in uniform.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has defended the force’s policy on banning visible tattoos for new recruits, saying some of the designs that would prove problematic include depictions of “skulls and of the grim reaper”. Such tattoos were unsuitable, especially when the gardaí involved could be dispatched to the homes of members of the public who had just suffered tragedies.

Mr Harris was speaking at a passing out ceremony for 126 new gardaí at the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, on Friday where he outlined the plan to increase the maximum age for garda recruits from 35 years at present to 50 years.

He said the change would be a boost to recruitment efforts, and would make the force more diverse. But he rejected suggestions those same efforts were undermined by the Garda’s strict policy around tattoos.

Earlier this year, small numbers of garda recruits in training were sent home from the college, and had their training places deferred, because they had tattoos that were still visible when they were in uniform. The Irish Times understands a number of then have since had the tattoos removed.

Mr Harris said the Garda had “no issue around tattoos” generally, explaining a problem only arose if they were still visible when gardaí were in uniform. The Garda was a “uniformed organisation and our appearance to the public is very important”.

“We also, we don’t want be a position where we are making subjective decisions about tattoos that are visible,” he said. “For instance, tattoos of skulls and of the grim reaper, which were visible...that’s not appropriate for a member of An Garda Síochána if they are going out dealing with traumatic situations, as they often are. Those sorts of tattoos cannot be on display.”

Rather than allowing visible tattoos and then being forced to make a “subjective decision” about the offensiveness, or otherwise, of every tattoo, the Garda had decided on a blanket ban on visible tattoos. That policy was also clearly stated in recruitment material, sources explained.

Mr Harris said he was very pleased the maximum age of a garda recruit was being increased, adding those aged 35 to 50 years would undergo the same training as their younger colleagues. They would also be required to pass physical fitness tests as all new recruits spent at least two or three years policing the streets, which was physically demanding.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the decision to increase the maximum age for recruits, and increase to €305, from €183, the weekly allowance for gardaí in training, should help ensure the demand for places in the Garda was strong.

“We live in a different world now, people are living for longer, they are healthier for longer,” she said. “But also people change careers in a way they haven’t before.” There were now a wide range of specialist units in the Garda and older recruits could bring skills those units required.

Ms McEntee added the graduation of 126 new garda members in Templemore on Friday, where she was speaking, brought the strength of the garda force over 14,000 members again, to 14,032. She added another class would enter the college on Monday, bring to 500 the total number of recruits in training.

Furthermore, the next round of garda recruitment would commence later this year or early next. A recruitment drive for the unpaid and part-time Garda Reserve would also commence, for the first time since 2017, early in the new year.

Of the recruits who graduated on Friday, 91 were men and 35 women. Six were born outside the State – including in Northern Ireland, England, the United States and Australia – who two of those passing out had started in the Garda Reserve.