Woman (43) being questioned over death of man in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a woman (43) for questioning about the death of a man who was found in an unresponsive state in a hotel car park in Cork city over the weekend.

Detectives arrested the woman in Cork city early on Monday morning in relation to the death of the Ukrainian man (49) who was found at the Cork Airport Hotel on Sunday.

He was found at around 2.30am when a woman went into the hotel to say a man had suffered a heart attack.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene, and Garda technical experts began a forensic examination. A car has been removed and forensically examined.

The body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster is due to do a postmortem later on Monday. Postmortem results will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The woman, a Ukrainian national, was taken for questioning to Togher Garda station where she is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí hold suspects for 24 hours.

The dead man was a Ukrainian refugee, who was staying at the Cork Airport Hotel, which is being used to accommodate Ukrainians seeking international protection following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.