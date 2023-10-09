All Luas trams reopen following evacuation amid reports of suspicious device

Passengers on all trams on the Red and Green lines have been ordered to get off and in some cases to move away from the platforms. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

All Luas trams are operating as normal following an earlier evacuation amid reports of the discovery of a suspicious device.

Passengers on all trams on the Red and Green lines were ordered to get off just after 6pm and in some cases to move away from the platforms while security personnel searched empty trams.

A statement from Luas just after 7.20pm said that all services have resumed.

“Passengers, please be advised that the Red and Green Lines have now reopened. Please expect delays while we regulate services. Luas tickets remain valid on Dublin Bus. We will update passengers in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Garda and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal were alerted.

It is understood all Luas Trams will have to be checked before service can resume.

All Luas tickets are valid on Dublin bus for the duration of the disruption.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said earlier on: “Gardaí are currently working with Luas operators in relation to a phone call made regarding suspicious activity on a Luas tram this evening. No further information is available at this time. No Garda spokesperson is available.”