Undertaker arrested on suspicion of stealing from homes of dead people

An undertaker has been arrested on suspicion of stealing from the homes of two dead people.

Gardaí are also examining if the man targeted any other homes or if there is a broader trend of undertakers stealing from homes.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incidents of alleged theft.

A male has been arrested for the alleged offences under the Criminal Justice (theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2011 and was detained at a Dublin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesman said An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.