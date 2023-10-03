‘Karma’ for driver as van confiscated after alleged racial abuse of garage staff

The suspect’s van was confiscated when follow-up inquiries revealed he was disqualified from driving. Photograph: An Garda Siochána

A man is facing a series of criminal charges after he allegedly racially abused staff at a Co Kildare service station without realising a Garda sergeant was standing behind him. The suspect’s van was also confiscated when follow-up inquiries revealed the man was disqualified from driving and that his van was neither taxed nor insured.

Details of the incident were released by Garda Headquarters in a Tweet saying: “We consider this one Karma.”

Sharing a photograph of the suspect’s van on the back of a low-loader, after it was confiscated, the Garda said the man was now facing charges for his alleged threatening and abusive behaviour, as well as for the alleged motoring crimes.

“Little did the man who was racially abusing staff at a petrol station in Naas, Co Kildare, know that a Garda sergeant was stood behind him,” it said. “The man’s vehicle was neither taxed or insured, and he was a disqualified driver.”

In addition to each of the driving offences, the man also faces prosecution for the use of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in a public place,” the statement said.