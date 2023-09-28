Crime & Law

Man (30s) armed with knife arrested after ‘standoff’ with gardaí in Ballina, Co Mayo

Incident, which lasted for several hours, came to an end after 11pm when man emerged from building and was arrested

Two staff members who had been in the building fled when the man entered. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Tom Shiel
Thu Sep 28 2023 - 07:47

A man (30s) has been arrested after a “standoff” with gardaí in a retail outlet in the Market Square area of Ballina, Co Mayo on Wednesday night.

Part of Ballina was sealed off after 6pm on Wednesday evening after reports that a man, armed with a knife, had barricaded himself into a business premises. Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit (ARU) assisted the garda operation.

Two staff members who had been in the building fled when the man entered.

The incident lasted for several hours. At about 11pm, the man emerged from the building and was arrested. He remains in custody.

LATEST STORIES