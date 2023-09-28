Cocaine worth thousands of euro seized in Garda raid on Kildare properties

Gardaí said €8,000 worth of suspected cocaine was recovered as well as €34,000 in cash. Photograph: Alan Betson

Thousands of euro worth of cocaine was seized by gardaí during a raid on seven Co Kildare properties on Thursday.

Three arrests were also made during the “day of action” undertaken as part of Operation Tara targeting people involved in the supply of controlled drugs and related crime in the county.

It included planned searches of seven residential properties as well as lands in the Sallins area.

Gardaí said €8,000 worth of suspected cocaine was recovered as well as €34,000 in cash.

Three males, two in their late teens and one in his early 20s, were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

The operation was lead by the Kildare North drugs unit, assisted by the Naas detective unit, a divisional search team and the Garda dog unit.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow, gardaí said in a statement on Thursday night.