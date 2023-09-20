Garda report warns against dangers of long shifts in force

The findings of the 2019 internal Garda management report on roster reform have now emerged at a time when Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is involved in an entrenched dispute with the Garda Representative Association (GRA) on planned roster changes. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí should not work shifts of 10 hours or more as such long days resulted in fatigue that could impact “critical thinking” while on duty and also high pressure tasks like emergency “response driving”, an unpublished Garda report warns.

The 2019 report noted “significant numbers” of gardaí working 10-hour shifts at the time were “travelling in excess of an hour” on their commute and “we have a duty of care as this extends their working day to 14 hours or more in cases”.

It added the 10-hour shifts in place at the time, before the switch to the current 12-hour shifts, were “too long particularly for front line (gardaí) who are engaged in response driving, critical decision making ... fatigue can be issue”.

Mr Harris wants to bring the current pandemic roster, based on 12-hour shifts, to an end from November 6th, when pre-pandemic rosters will resume.

The report also sets out a series of shortcomings with these pre-pandemic rosters - known as the Westmanstown roster - which Mr Harris intends to reintroduce.

It describes those pre-pandemic rosters as inflexible, saying they interrupted the progress of crime investigations because Garda members must take four days off after working six days.

The 2019 internal Garda report also found when the Westmanstown roster was introduced in 2012, it resulted in 20 per cent fewer Garda members being on duty at any one time, because they involved five tours of duty rather than four. The Westmanstown roster also resulted in “overlapping shifts”, leading to “ineffective supervision and management”.

However, Mr Harris wants to hold talks about moving to completely new rosters. Such a move was described as “urgent” by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland in its report published five years ago.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is fighting to maintain the pandemic rosters, based on 12-hour shifts, as they are popular with gardaí. Longer shifts - compared to those of eight hours or 10 hours - mean Garda members work fewer days each year; an average of six fewer shifts every 60 days.

The 12-hour shifts also mean more of the hours Garda members work are covered by unsocial hours allowances, thus increasing their remuneration. The 2019 internal Garda report warned “any negative monetary consequences of roster reform will not be supported by the (Garda) members”.

Mr Harris has said the current 12-hour rosters were “costly” and, because the Garda had to operate within a set budget, funding the pandemic roster was leading to a loss of policing hours. He has put that loss at 60 hours of police work per Garda member every year, or 13,000 per month which he said was badly needed to bolster street policing.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said the roster the Garda force will revert to from November 6th had been in place for eight years before the current pandemic rosters were introduced. It added lengthy talks about completely new rosters had taken place with the GRA and Agsi, but no agreement had been reached. It encouraged both to enter talks with Garda management at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The GRA, which represents about 11,000 rank and file gardaí in a 13,900-strong force, held a vote of no confidence in Mr Harris largely, largely based on the rosters issue. It was carried by a majority of almost 99 per cent.

The staff associations - both the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) - have been invited to separate meetings this week with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Mr Harris. However, the rosters dispute is now entrenched, with no resolution in sight.

On Tuesday, details of the 2019 internal Garda report on rosters emerged in the media. That report was drawn up at the time to assess the rosters in place and in a bid move to new rosters. The GRA had voted against a new roster proposal in 2016, when Noirin O’Sullivan was commissioner. Both the GRA and Agsi have also refused to agree to new rosters proposed by Mr Harris. However, while the GRA is strongly opposed to the move back to the pre-pandemic rosters on November 6th, Agsi is in favour of that move.