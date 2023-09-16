Man arrested after M16 rifle and ammunition seized in Co Clare

Investigations are ongoing following the search operation in Shannon on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s was arrested after a firearm and ammunition were seized by gardaí during a search operation in Shannon, Co Clare.

Gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area in Shannon on Friday afternoon, a Garda spokeswoman said.

A Colt M16 rifle, magazine and more than 170 rounds of ammunition were discovered.

“A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in Co Clare,” the spokeswoman said.

The firearm and ammunition are subject to analysis by the Ballistics section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.