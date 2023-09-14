Rugby World Cup organisers ‘shocked and horrified’ by alleged gang rape of Irish fan

French police are continuing to investigate the alleged rape of an Irish female rugby fan in Bordeaux in the early hours of Monday morning.

Rugby World Cup tournament director Michel Poussau has been left “shocked and horrified” by the alleged abduction and gang rape of an Irish female rugby fan in Bordeaux on Sunday night.

Mr Poussau, the World Rugby chief of events, said at a press conference on Wednesday night: “On behalf of World Rugby, we are completely shocked and horrified by these events.

“We will support the victim as much as we can.”

Mr Poussau explained that it is “obviously hard to comment any further” due to an investigation in place, and “that’s for the French authorities to deal with. But obviously, we are very shocked by what’s happened in Bordeaux.”

The Police Nationale based at Hôtel de Police de Bordeaux – Commissariat central have confirmed that they are continuing to take information from the 37-year-old who alleges she was abducted by three men along Rue Rouselle just after midnight which is in the busy Saint-Pierre district of old town Bordeaux.

The area she was taken from is close to The Grosse Cloche which is one of the oldest belfries in France.

She has so far told French officers that she was driven to Rue du Puits Descazaux where she was allegedly gang raped by three men who then fled the scene by foot.

It is understood that gendarme officers based at Bureau de Police Bordeaux, Rue Ducau, just a short distance from where the woman was found by Welsh rugby fans, were called to the scene and locals also came to her aid.

She was brought back to her rented accommodation where police described her to be in a traumatised state. Four gardaí who were in Bordeaux for the first of Ireland’s rugby games against Romania last Saturday in Stade de Bordeaux then visited the woman to speak with her.

The Irish woman was taken to Bordeaux University Hospital for treatment and tests.

A victim support group, which is part of French incident protocols, known as personalised assessment of victims, have been assigned to help the victim.

The woman is understood to be in Bordeaux as investigations continue.

The local prosecutor’s office earlier this week said: “The investigations are under way and in particular the genetic examinations on the victim and the clothing, the collection of testimonies and the study of the video protection of the neighbourhood.”

They are also looking to speak with any witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Gardaí said they are liaising with French police with their investigations, but that “this is an investigation by French police.”

The IRFU said it is “aware of the disturbing news emanating from Bordeaux regarding an incident involving an Irish supporter at the weekend. We are shocked and extend our deepest sympathies to the victim.

“The IRFU wants all fans to have a positive experience supporting the team in France and we urge all travellers to take care and look out for each other”.