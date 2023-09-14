Man arrested after drugs and replica firearms seized in Wicklow

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized about €75,000 worth of cocaine and two replica firearms following a raid in Co Wicklow on Thursday.

Gardaí attached to the Bray Drugs Unit, including plain clothes detectives and uniformed members, conducted a search of a property in the Rathnew area. Over the course of the search, cocaine was seized, along with two replica firearms, and drugs paraphernalia.

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure. He has since been charged and appeared on Thursday afternoon before Bray District Court where he was remanded in custody.

Separately, the Criminal Assets Bureau seized a number of items following a search operation in Dublin on Thursday.

The operation involved searches at a number of locations, and was conducted with the support of officers from a number of Garda units.

Among the items seized were several designer handbags to the value of €6,850; some €2,555 in cash; a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch and box worth €9,050; a Volkswagen Passat R Line; and a Volkswagen Golf R Line.

A number of files and documentation were also seized. Gardaí said the seizure was part of an operation targeting an organised crime group involved in drug trafficking and firearms crime.

A spokesman said the seizure marked “a significant development” in this ongoing investigation.