Two gardaí hospitalised for smoke inhalation after attending suspected arson attack in Dublin

The two gardaí have since been discharged from hospital but remain off duty.

Two gardaí were hospitalised for smoke inhalation on Friday morning after attending a suspected arson attack in Dublin.

At about 1.30am on Friday, gardaí arrived to the scene of a fire at a house in Buirg an Rí Walk, Clondalkin, Dublin 22. Gardaí were informed that a person may have been trapped inside the property.

Despite the presence of thick smoke, two Garda members using a ladder entered the rear upstairs window of the property. They located a woman in her 50s and brought her to safety through the upstairs window to Garda colleagues waiting below.

The woman was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening. As a result of smoke inhalation, both male garda members were taken to Tallaght Hospital to receive treatment. Both members have since been discharged but remain off duty.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The fire is not believed to have started accidentally and a garda investigation into potential arson has commenced.

The scene has been preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by Garda Crime Scene Investigators this morning. Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Speaking this morning, Chief Superintendent Mick McNulty said: “I want to commend the incredible bravery of the two Gardaí. I have no doubt that their actions prevented a more tragic outcome.”