An Garda Síochána launches recruitment campaign to fill 400 clerical jobs

An Garda Síochána has launched a recruitment campaign to fill up to 400 clerical jobs across the force nationwide. The competition is being opened at a time when the force has recommenced recruitment in a bid bolster the number of civilian and sworn members after the pandemic.

The Garda has also been engaged in a longer process of recruiting thousands of civilian workers to fill posts and free up sworn members for frontline policing duties.

“This is a great opportunity to join our growing number of Garda staff who play an important role in supporting operational Garda colleagues in keeping people safe,” a spokesman said as the recruitment competition was officially launched on Wednesday.

Full-time permanent and temporary roles are available in a variety of areas including human resources, finance and procurement, internal audit, communications, research and analysis, estate management, legal and medical services.

Applications must be submitted before 3pm on Wednesday, September 20th, and full training will be provided to all successful candidates, who must be 17 years or older. Full details about the competition are available on their website.