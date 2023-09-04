Man (79) injured in aggravated burglary in Athlone

Investigating gardaí believe the man was hit a number of times during the burglary. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary near Athlone where a 79-year-old man was hospitalised after being assaulted during the attack.

The assault and burglary took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, in a home in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

It is suspected around €200 in cash was taken from the home during the incident, with the elderly man brought to Midlands Regional Hospital for treatment for his injuries afterwards.

Investigating gardaí believe the man was hit a number of times during the burglary. He has since been discharged from hospital.

It is believed two people, a man and a woman, may have been involved in the burglary, according to one Garda source.

Gardaí have conducted a technical examination of the scene and have made an appeal for any witnesses or others with information to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the Ballykeeran or Glasson Road area along the N55 between 1am and 5am on Saturday, who may have seen anything suspicious, has been asked to contact gardaí.

The gardaí have asked any motorists travelling in the area during that period with dashcam footage to share it with investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.