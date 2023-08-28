‘Unprovoked attack’ leaves garda with serious facial injuries in Dublin

Both of the injured officers are stationed in Mountjoy Garda station in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man has been charged following an alleged attack in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning which left two gardaí injured.

The gardaí, who are based at Mountjoy Garda station, were responding to a request for assistance from a member of the public on Berkley Street when they were assaulted.

One of the gardaí suffered significant facial injuries, including possible damage to his eye socket, swelling and lacerations that required stitches. It is understood the garda’s injuries are likely to result in a long absence from work. He is being treated in the Mater hospital.

The other garda received minor injuries which did not require medical attention.

The incident occurred at about 11.15am on Sunday. A man aged in his mid-twenties was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person.

He appeared in the Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesman said welfare services “have been offered and put in place for both Garda members and their colleagues”.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) condemned the attack and said it shows the danger gardaí face “every single day”.

“He was simply answering a call for help from the public and as a result of answering that call suffered a serious, unprovoked assault, resulting in injuries that are going to keep him away from his duties for a considerable length of time,” said Niall Hodgins, GRA representative for Mountjoy Garda station.