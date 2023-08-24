Cannabis valued at almost €300,000 seized in Co Louth

The Louth search was carried out by An Garda Síochána and Revenue. File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Revenue officers and gardaí seized 14.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €290,000 in Co Louth on Thursday.

The drugs were found during a search of a commercial premises. A man in his 20s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in County Louth.

This seizure was made as a result of a planned operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Drogheda Drugs Unit.

In a follow up search of a residential premises by An Garda Síochána, a further small quantity of herbal cannabis valued at €8,000 was found.

The drugs are currently being analysed and investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.