Three arrested after stinger device deployed to stop car in Finglas

Gardaí arrested a young man and two teenage boys after a car failed to stop when directed to do so in Lucan, west Dublin, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 12.30am when the car “left the scene at speed and a managed containment operation ensued”, a statement from gardaí said.

A stinger device was deployed on the N2 at Charleston Place in Finglas and the vehicle was brought to a halt.

“It was subsequently discovered that the vehicle had been subject to an unauthorised taking,” gardaí added.

A young man, aged in his late teens, and two male juvenile teenagers were arrested and taken to Garda stations in north Dublin. The man has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.

The two male juvenile teens have been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.